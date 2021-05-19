Single-day fresh Covid cases stand at 19,428; at least 145 die in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases stood at 19,428 on Tuesday. About 19,003 fresh cases were reported on Monday.



The total infected tally has reached 11,71,861 on Tuesday. The number of fatalities registered each day is still a matter of concern for health officials. Around 145 people died in Bengal in the past 24 hours. Around 13,576 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

About 10,26,492 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,050 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Tuesday stood at 87.60 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.13. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state reached 41.21 on Tuesday.

The Health administration in North 24-Parganas has decided to increase more than 600 Covid beds at various hospitals on Tuesday. Bongaon Hospital is going to get 150 more beds while Barasat District Hospital would get 200 more Covid beds. Habra State General Hospital would receive 60 more beds and Bhatpara State General 60. BN Bose Hospital would get 120 more beds and Ashokenagar hospital 10 beds.

Kolkata registered 38 deaths on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas logged 36 deaths. South 24-Parganas reported 13, Howrah 7, Hooghly 8, West Burdwan 5, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 3, Bankura 2, Purulia 1, Birbhum 7, Nadia 2, Murshidabad 2, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 6, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 9.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 3,785 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,115. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,004 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,365 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,61,758 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,50,453. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,170 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 71,998. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,225 and 664 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 71,309 and 60,448 respectively.

There are as many as 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. About 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 20,134 on Tuesday. About 224 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 183 are run by the state government. There are 114 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission. The state has so far conducted 1,15,67,999 sample tests.

Meanwhile, the clinical research steering committee formed by the Health department will examine if the steroids are being judiciously used in the hospitals. The newly-formed committee to felicitate the generation of real-world data and evidence which may guide further policy decisions as appropriate to contain Covid. The committee would guide and oversee the planning, conduct data analysis of Covid clinical research.

The state Health department on Tuesday carried out vaccination on 61,124 people. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total of 1,28,04,484 people, including health workers, frontline workers and elderly people. No AEFI cases were reported on Tuesday. On Monday, about 62,160 people were vaccinated across the state. At least 23,724 people have been vaccinated belonging to the age group 18-44 including transport workers, media personnel and hawkers.