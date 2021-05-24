Single-day fresh cases stand at 18,422; 156 dead in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected cases dropped to 18, 422 on Sunday from what remained at 18,863 on Saturday. The total infected tally reached 12,67,090 on Sunday. Around 156 people died in Bengal in the past 24 hours. Around 14,364 people have so far died of Covid in the state.



Around 11,22,201 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,429 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Sunday stood at 88.57 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.62. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 37.81 on Sunday.

In another development the State government has decided to supply pulse oximeters to the people in the villages so that they can measure oxygen level in blood. The step would be taken to bring down the mortality rate. Those who are waiting for their Covid tests results and have similar symptoms would be given pulse oximeters, a senior official said.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each has registered 46 deaths on Sunday while South 24-Parganas has reported 8 deaths, Howrah 6, Hooghly 7, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 7, Birbhum 6, Nadia 5, Murshidabad 10, North Dinajpur 4, Jalpaiguri 2, Darjeeling 6, Coochbehar 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,056 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,771. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,191 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,586 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,78,733 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,70,635. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,248 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 78,211. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,275 and 698 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 77,261 and 66,689 respectively.

There are around 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 21,936 on Sunday. Around 228 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 187 are run by the state government. There are 114 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.

The State Health department on Saturday conducted vaccinations on 68,728 people across the state. Bengal has so far carried out 1,30,03,652 lakh vaccination marks till Saturday. On Friday, around 63,449 people were vaccinated in the state. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Saturday.