Single-day fresh cases rise to 2,390; 867 discharged in a day

KOLKATA: The number of new Covid infected cases has gone up to 2,390 on Wednesday while the figure stood at 2,058 on Tuesday. Total infected tally has therefore reached 6,00,024.



Out of this, around 5,75,371 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 867 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Wednesday dropped at 95.89 from 96.13 per cent on Tuesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.41. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 22.32 on Wednesday while the figure stood at 18.95 on Tuesday.

The state has so far carried out 93,63,195 Covid sample tests out of which 29,394 were performed in the past 24 hours. Eight people died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,363. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas registered 3 deaths each in the past 24 hours while Howrah and West Burdwan has seen one death each. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,137. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,542 people so far. Around 722 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 548 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,37,547 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,29,076. South 24-Parganas has registered 122 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 38,685. Hooghly has witnessed 121 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,742. Howrah has so far registered a total of 37,968 Covid cases so far out of which 224 have been affected in the past 24 hours. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Wednesday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,96,644 general queries till date out of which around 932 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,89,221 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 6.