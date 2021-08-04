Single-day fatalities dip to 9; about 729 cases reported in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: The number of single-day fatalities on Tuesday dropped to 9 from what it stood at 12 on Monday.



According to the Health department's figure, nearly 70 per cent of patients died of Covid in the state had comorbid issues while in case of around 30 per cent deaths there were no comorbidity found. Around 18,170 people have so far died of Covid across the state.

Kolkata, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas have registered no death on Tuesday. Hooghly has registered 1 death while Howrah has seen 2 deaths. East Burdwan has seen 1 death, Nadia 2 and Darjeeling 3. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,975 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,569 people so far.

Bengal saw a single day rise of 729 coronavirus infections on Tuesday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 15,30,024 so far while active cases stood at 10,767 on Tuesday. Around 15,01,087 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered. As many as 756 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. The recovery rate has reached 98.11 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,58,50,838 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,532 tests were done in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.67 on Tuesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.76.

In the past 24 hours, around 59 new cases were reported from Kolkata while North 24-Parganas has seen 86 new cases. This is the highest daily infection by any district. Darjeeling has seen 58 fresh cases on Tuesday while Coochbehar reported 38 new cases and Jalpaiguri 78. Hooghly has seen 35 new cases, South 24-Parganas 45 and Howrah 24.

Around 600 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,07,129 till Tuesday. Health department has so far addressed 20,68,508 general queries so far out of which 2,687 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,501 people on Tuesday and around 8,28,419 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 203 dedicated hospitals have been operating in the state currently out of which 196 are government owned. The number of earmarked beds stands at 23,947 on Tuesday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU is operational across the state. The total number of safe homes stands at 200. There are around 11,507 beds are still operational in those safe homes. Around 9,157 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.