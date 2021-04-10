Single-day Covid cases surge to 4,043; vaccination hit due to supply crunch

Kolkata: Bengal has seen the highest single-day spike in Covid infection on Saturday as the figure reached 4,043. This is the highest recorded figure ever since the Covid graph started flattening in the state. Twelve people died in the state in the past 24 hours.



The development comes on a day when several Covid vaccination centers (CVC) reportedly failed to conduct vaccination due to unavailability vaccine. Sources said that some of the CVC's run by both the private and government establishments across Bengal had failed to vaccinate people as there was a shortage.

A private hospital in Salt Lake put up a banner inside its premises in the morning saying that they have exhausted their stock.

The supply of doses of vaccines from the Centre might have been affected and this might have resulted in the unavailability of vaccines.

The total tally of infected patients in the State has reached 6,10,498. Out of this, as many as 5,78,742 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

Around 1,268 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Saturday dropped at 94.80 from 95.22 on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.45. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 32.92 percent on Saturday.

The state has so far carried out 94,69,676 Covid sample tests out of which 36,865 were performed in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,390. Kolkata has registered 4 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen five. South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Murshidabad have seen one death each.

The State Health department on Saturday conducted 2,806 sessions and around 1,93,996 lakh people were vaccinated across the state. Bengal has so far carried out 78.02 lakh vaccination marks till Saturday.

According to the Health department's figure, around 1,55,410 people took the first dose on Saturday while 26,546 took the second dose.

Around 1,62,486 senior citizens received the vaccine. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Saturday.

On Friday, around 3,75,440 people received vaccination across the State.