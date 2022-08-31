Single-day Covid cases in state stand at 154; positivity rate at 1.84%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection has once again gone up on Tuesday with 154 cases being detected while on Monday the daily cases stood at 100 cases. On Sunday the daily infection stood at 222.



Meanwhile in another development, it was learnt that malaria cases doubled in the past two months.

In April, around 1,860 malaria cases were found till April while the figure jumped to 4515 by the end of June.

State government has recently submitted a report to the Centre in this regard.

Covid positivity rate stood at 1.84 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. Covid positivity rate stood at 2.48 per cent on Sunday. One person died of Covid in the state on Tuesday.

Covid fatality on Monday was registered at 1 while on Sunday around 3 people died of Covid in the state.

As many as 308 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent on Tuesday.

State has so far registered 21,06,778 Covid

cases out of which 20,82,755 people have recovered.

Around 21,462 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 30.

There are currently around 117 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection.

Around 2,444 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent.

Around 8,347 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 26,278,728 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,34,51,433 booster doses cumulatively on the people till August 30.

Around 7,29,60,887 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,4

6,78,437 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 1,78,718 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people across the state on Tuesday.