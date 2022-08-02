Single-day Covid cases in Bengal drop to 436

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection significantly dropped in Bengal on Monday with only 436 fresh cases being detected. Daily infected figure stood at 1,011 on Sunday.



The number of infected cases remained at 1,113 on Saturday. Covid curve had gone up since June end but it has again gone down in the past one week.

The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago. Covid positivity also dropped significantly in the past two weeks.

Covid positivity rtate on Monday dropped to 6.34 per cent while on Sunday the figure stood at 7.78 per cent. State on Saturday registered Covid positivity rate at 8.33 per cent while on Friday the figure stood at 8.87 percent. It stood at around 15 per cent a week ago. The Covid positivity rate remained at around 14.41 per cent on July 22, around a week ago. At the beginning of the previous week the positivity rate stood at around 16-18 per cent.

Around 2,251 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.34 per cent on Monday. Bengal registered six Covid deaths on Monday.

There are currently around 370 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 13,123 patients are in home isolation.

There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Monday. Around 6,879 samples were tested in the state on Monday.

Meamwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will take up awareness drive about monkeypox in all its 144 wards in the city as a precautionary measure. Deputy Director of state Health Services Pallab Bhattacharjee chaired a preliminary meeting with KMC health department officials on Monday and will hold a meeting with all concerned health officers of all the 16 borough level on Wednesday.

"There is nothing to panic as no case of monkey pox has been detected in the city. Moreover, mortality in connection with the disease is also minimal and an affected person recovers in seven days. But as Kolkata is a cosmopolitan city , the common people need to be aware of the symptoms. So we are taking up awareness in all our 144 wards,"Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who heads KMC's Health department said.