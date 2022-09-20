Single-day Covid cases in Bengal drop to 139; one death reported

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection slightly dropped in Bengal on Monday as the daily figure was registered at 139 while on Sunday the figure stood at 267. State saw around 275 fresh cases on Thursday.



Bengal has so far seen 21,11,196 Covid cases out of which around 20,87,475 people have been recovered, as per the health bulletin.

One Covid death was reported in the state on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure.

The daily fatality stands at 1 for over a week now. Bengal has so far seen 21,489 Covid death tolls so far.

Covid positivity rate on Monday dropped to 3.18 per cent from what stood at 3.97 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 3.52 per cent on Saturday.

Around 7,820 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 26,414,167 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 193 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure.

Around 79 patients are still undergoing treatment in hospitals while around 2,152 are in home isolation.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,47,94,303 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 19.

Around 7,30,03,295 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,48,41,060 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 3,772 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Monday.