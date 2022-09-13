Single-day Covid cases drop to about 117 in Bengal

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in the state on Monday dropped to 117 while on Sunday the figure stood at 241.



Covid curve in Bengal has been fluctuating for quite some time.

The figure slightly went up on Saturday as the fresh cases were registered at 263 while on Friday the daily cases stood at 204. On Thursday the daily infection stood at 205 and 230 on Wednesday.

One Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. The figures remained the same on Friday , Saturday and Thursday. Covid positivity rate on Saturday dropped to 2.30 per cent while on Sunday stood at 3.27 per cent.

The figure stood at 3.17 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 2.52 per cent on Friday. Positivity rate remained at 2.41 per cent on Thursday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,483 Covid death tolls so far. As many as 221 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure.

State has so far registered 21,09,448 Covid cases out of which 20,86,093 people have recovered. There are currently around 95 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 1,777 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent.

Around 5,098 samples were tested in the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 26,381,955 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,45,46,490 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 12.

Around 7,29,88,678 people received the first dose so far while 6,47,93,409 people received two doses of

Covid vaccine.