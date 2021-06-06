Single-day Covid cases drop to 7,682

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases further dropped to 7,682 Saturday from what remained at 7,913 on Friday. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,19,130 on Saturday.



Around 16,146 people were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday. The total tally of releases reached 13,58,537 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Saturday jumped up to 95.73 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.10. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 23.88. Bengal has so far conducted 1,27,89,625 Covid sample tests so far with around 72,672 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid cases dropped at 44,441 on Saturday from 53,023 on Friday. The total number of fatalities has gone up to 16,152 on Saturday. The number of new fatalities in a single day slightly jumped to 118 on Saturday from what remained at 113 on Friday.

Kolkata has registered 23 Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-parganas has seen 28 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 11 deaths, Howrah 6, Hooghly 5, West Burdwan 3, East Burdwan 2, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 5, Bankura 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 13, Murshidabad 4, Jalpaiguri 12, Kalimpong 1, Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 796 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 1,664. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,599 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,080 people so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 89,437. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,385 and 772 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 88,125 and 75,040 respectively. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 3,00,189 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,03,186. South 24-Parganas has registered 484 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The state has so far vaccinated 1,57,19,308 people till Friday. Around 2,84,406 people were vaccinated on Friday. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Friday. On Thursday, around 2,39,186 people received vaccines across the state. According to the health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 30 in the state till Friday.