Single-day Covid cases dip to 13,046; 148 dead in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA Bengal on Thursday registered a significant fall in Covid cases giving a ray of hope to the Health officials. Around 13,046 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours while the single day infection on Wednesday stood at 16,225.



The total number of infected patients in the state so far stands at 13,31,249.

The number of fatalities also dropped slightly across the state on Thursday. Around 148 people died on Thursday whereas the number stood at 153 on Wednesday.

Around 14,975 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of daily releases once again outweighed the number of fresh infections on Thursday. Around 19,121 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Thursday taking the total tally of releases to 11,99,120 so far till date.

Covid recovery rate on Thursday stood at 90.07 per cent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.93. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 34.62.

The State Health department on Thursday conducted vaccinations on 1,66,573 people across the state.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,37,23,020 lakh vaccination marks till Thursday.

On Wednesday, around 58,117 people were vaccinated in the state.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday. According to the health department figure, around 4,45,788 people have been vaccinated in the age group 18-45 and also in priority groups.

Kolkata has registered 32 Covid deaths on Thursday while North 24-parganas has seen 42 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 12 deaths on Thursday, Howrah 9, Hooghly 7, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 2, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 3, Bankura 4, Purulia 2, Birbhum 6, Nadia 4, Murshidabad 4, South Dinajpur 2, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 9, Darjeeling 3, Coochbehar 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,489 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 2,975.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,321 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,758 people so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 82,866.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,308 and 720 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 81,821 and 70,151 respectively.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,88,700 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,84,282. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,094 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.