Single-day Covid cases climb to 2,979; about 704 in hospitals

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases jumped up to 2,979 on Wednesday from what stood at 2,659 on Tuesday.



The figure went below 2,000 on Monday. Single-day Covid infection in Bengal substantially dropped on Monday to 1,915 cases from what stood at 2,962 on Sunday. Four people died of Covid on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday five deaths were reported. On Monday the state had registered three Covid deaths. Four people died of Covid in the state on Sunday.

Positivity rate has gone up to 18.59 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 18.46 percent on Tuesday.

The figure stood at 21.29 per cent on Monday and 17.36 per cent on Sunday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The figure stood at 1.04 per cent on Sunday.

Around 16,027 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 25,734,605 sample tests so far till date. Around 26,729 people are currently in home isolation while around 704 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far. Around 1,359 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

State had seen a sudden jump in the Covid curve recently after it had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

Health department has given special emphasis on completion of primary vaccination and the administration of precautionary doses. Door-to-door campaigns have been initiated.

The health department also laid stress on the completion of booster doses on the elderly people having comorbidities. People in public gatherings must follow appropriate Covid behaviour like wearing masks, physical distancing, and the health department said.

The protocols issued by the department said that No Covd tests are required in case of routine hospital admission and no patient can be referred to another hospital for lack of facility of testing.