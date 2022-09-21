Single-day Covid cases climb to 296 in state

KOLKATA: Daily Covid cases in Bengal jumped to 296 on Tuesday from what stood at 139 on Monday. On Sunday the figure stood at 267.

Bengal has so far seen 21,11,492 Covid cases out of which around 20,87,658 people have been recovered, as per the health bulletin. One Covid death was reported in the state on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday and Sunday's figure. The daily fatality stands at 1 for over a week now.

Bengal has so far seen 21,490 Covid death tolls so far. Covid positivity rate on Tuesday jumped to 3.65 per cent while on Monday the figure stood at 3.18 per cent from what stood at 3.97 per cent on Sunday. Around 8,108 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 26,440,983 sample tests so far till date. As many as 183 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate dropped to 98.87 per cent on Tuesday. kol