Single-day COVID-19 cases drop to about 181 in Bengal

kolkata: The daily Covid infection in the state has further dropped to 181 on Sunday from the 193 cases reported on Saturday. The figure stood at 254 on Friday and 210 on Thursday. The positivity rate on Sunday remains the same as Saturday's 2.31 per cent.



The Covid cases in the state have remained below the 200-mark since Saturday. However, the cases have been constantly fluctuating for the past many days.

The state had been recording cases above 200 since August 31. The last time the state recorded daily Covid cases below 200 was on August 30. The state had recorded 154 cases on that day.

The positivity rate has also reduced. On Friday, the positivity rate recorded by the state was 2.91 per cent. From there it had come down to 2.31 per cent on Saturday and remained the same on Sunday. State recorded 2.29 per cent positivity rate on Thursday and 2.72 per cent on Wednesday. While on Tuesday, the state recorded 1.84 per cent positivity rate.

Out of 21, 07, 888 total number of positive cases in the city till date, 20, 84, 245 people have recovered so far.

Around 278 patients recovered on Sunday bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.88 per cent.

One death has been recorded on Sunday. Total number of deaths till date stood at 21, 473.

The total number of active cases in the state on Sunday was 2, 170 out of which 2, 095 patients were in home isolation and 75 in hospital.

The state has provided 1, 40, 72, 157 booster doses till date. While 7, 29, 74, 502 first doses have been administered by the state till date and 6, 47, 33, 203 second doses.