Single-day cases stand at 995, fatalities dip to 17 in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected cases on Thursday stood at 995. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,09,218 Covid cases till Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 1.18 on Thursday.



The number of active cases on Thursday dropped to 16,143 from 16,655 on Wednesday. Around 1,490 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,75,208 so far till Thursday. Number of fatalities remained at 17 on Thursday and the total tally of fatalities in the state so far reached 17,867. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.75 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 6.38. Bengal has so far conducted 1,46,13,782 Covid sample tests so far with around 49,842 samples being tested in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Thursday while North 24-Parganas has seen 3 new deaths.

Howrah has reported 2 deaths, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 1, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 1 and Coochbehar 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 87 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 93. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,941 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,519 people so far.

Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 44:56.

Meanwhile, State Health department has vaccinated around 2,36,10,026 crore people cumulatively till Thursday. Around 2,42,110 people have been vaccinated across the state on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had vaccinated 1,58,380 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 34,49,982 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far.

According to the health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Wednesday while three new suspected cases have been reported. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 77 in the state on Wednesday.

No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 18 on Wednesday and 41 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 179 in the state so far.