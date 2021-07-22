Single-day cases stand at 869, recovery rate at 98%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection has again gone up to 869 on Wednesday from what remained at 752 on Tuesday.



Bengal has seen the lowest single day infection at 666 on last Monday in the past three months. The total tally of infected people has reached 15,20,468 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,90,050 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 981 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered.

The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 98 percent on Wednesday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 percent. The number of single day fatalities dropped to 6 on Wednesday from what stood at 10 on Tuesday.

As many as 18,027 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of active cases on Wednesday has gone down to 12,391 on Wednesday from what it stood at 12,509 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.60 on Wednesday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.48. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 1 new death. South 24-Parganas has seen 1, Hooghly 1 and Nadia 2. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 91 fresh cases on Wednesday while Kolkata has seen 68. South 24-Parganas has seen 47 new Covid cases, Hooghly 70 and Howrah 57. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,959 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,545 people so far.

Health department has so far done 3,98,677 tele-psychological counselling in the state. Around 717 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Health department has so far addressed 20,31,046 general queries so far out of which 3,411 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,827 people on Wednesday and around 8,07,126 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 10,186 people are currently in home isolation.