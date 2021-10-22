Single-day cases stand at 833; at least 775 discharged in a day

kolkata: As per the data released by Union Health Ministry regarding Covid vaccination, Bengal ranked third among all other states for having administered more number of doses. Not just that, the state is ahead of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, the state has also achieved another milestone of administering over 5 crore first doses.



Nearly 7 crore people in Bengal have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. As per Centre's data, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have ranked fourth and fifth respectively. The data once again established that Bengal carried out more number of vaccinations than several other states.

Bengal has administered 9,04,903 Covid vaccine doses on Thursday, taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 6,94,22,783. According to state Health department data, over 5 crore people in Bengal have already received the first dose. About 1.89 crore have received both the doses. Around 47 lakh people from Kolkata have received first dose and 27 lakh have received both the doses. A total of 75 lakh people from the city have been cumulatively vaccinated. In North 24-Parganas, around 50 lakh people received first dose and 19 lakh fully-vaccinated. As many as 26 lakh from South 24-Parganas have received first dose and10 lakh got both the doses.

Meanwhile, single-day Covid infection slightly dropped on Thursday as the state recorded 833 new cases while on Wednesday the number remained at 867. State on Tuesday saw 726 new cases from what remained at 690 on Monday. State registered around 7,535 active Covid cases on Thursday. As many as 775 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.32 percent. Around 14 people died of Covid in the state on Thursday. The number of fatalities stood at 9 on Wednesday.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,83,646 so far. Out of this, around 15,57,090 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 19,021 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.95 percent on Thursday.