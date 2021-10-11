Single-day cases stand at 760; about 734 cured in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has seen 760 new Covid cases on Sunday. The number has slightly gone down from Saturday's figure of 776.



State registered around 7,649 active Covid cases on Sunday while the figure on Saturday stood at 7,634. As many as 734 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Sunday. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.32 percent on Sunay. Around 11 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,76,337 so far. Out of this, around 15,49,783 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,905 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.19 on Sunday while the positivity rate remained at 2.15 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent on Friday.

Around 123 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Sunday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 166. South 24-Parganas has seen 53 new cases, Hooghly 41 and Howrah 59, Darjeeling 31, Nadia 58, Jalpaiguri 15. Bengal has so far carried out 1,85,07,359 Covid sample tests out of which around 35,398 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24 Parganas has registered 4 deaths and Hooghly 1. Birbhum and Coochbehar have registered each have registered 1 death on Sunday and Nadia 2.

Health department has so far addressed 22,36,124 general queries so far out of which 2,428 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,15,121 people so far out of which 1,205 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 537 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,43,408 till Sunday. Around 149 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 51:49 As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional.