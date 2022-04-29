Single-day cases jump to 52, fatality rate stands at 1.05%

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases in the state jumped up to 52 on Friday from what stood at 34 on Thursday. Bengal on Wednesday also registered a jump up to 52 fresh cases from what stood at 32 on Tuesday.



The daily figure on Monday stood at 19 cases while on Sunday the state had registered 41 new cases. The daily cases have been mostly fluctuating between 20 and 40. Fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent for over a period of three weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 percent. Recovery rate on Friday stood at 98.93 per cent from what was registered at 98.94 per cent on Thursday. Covid positivity rate has gone up 0.43 per cent from what stood at 0.33 per cent on Thursday. The figure remained at 0.53 per cent on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 0.39 percent and 0.33 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 0.39 per cent last Friday.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,669. State has so far registered 20,18,205 infected cases till Friday. As many as 2,50,41,825 samples have been examined so far, including 12,174 which were done on Friday. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.93 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. No Covid death occurred on Friday as well. Around 1,56,677 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Friday. Around 72,220,828 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 61,153,519 second doses have been administered.