Single-day cases drop to 8,811; about 108 dead in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 8,811 on Thursday from what remained at 8,923 on Wednesday. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,03,535.



The total number of fatalities has gone up to 15,921 on Thursday. The new deaths in a single-day dropped to 108 from 135 on Wednesday. Around 16,938 people were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday.

The total tally of releases reached 13,25,834 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Wednesday stood at 94.46 per cent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.10. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 25.71. Bengal has so far conducted 1,26,45,747 Covid sample tests so far with around 74,568 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

The number of active Covid cases stands at 61,780 on Thursday.

Kolkata has registered 27 Covid deaths on Thursday while North 24-parganas has seen 30 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has reported 8 deaths, Howrah 4, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 2, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 5, Purulia 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 8, Murshidabad 4, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 4, Kalimpong 1, Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 976 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 1,842. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,553 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,027 people so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 88,429.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,367 and 760 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 87,030 and 74,170 respectively. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,98,494 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,99,836. South 24-Parganas has registered 590 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department's figure, one new mucormycosis case has been reported from a private hospital on Thursday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 30 in the state. One death among confirmed cases has been reported on Thursday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 5. Around 5 new suspected cases have been reported on Thursday and the total suspected cases have reached 59 in the state so far.

There are around 3,522 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 24,695 on Thursday. Around 234 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 193 are run by the state government. There are 117 functional testing labs in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.