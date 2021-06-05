Single-day cases drop to 7,913; 113 dead in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 7,913 on Friday from what remained at 8,811 on Thursday. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,11,448 on Friday.



Around 16,557 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Friday. The total tally of releases reached 13,42,391 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Friday jumped up to 95.11 per cent from 94.46 per cent on Thursday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.10. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 24.95.

Bengal has so far conducted 1,27,16,953 Covid sample tests so far with around 71,206 sample tested in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid cases dropped at 53,023 from 61,780 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state has so far vaccinated 1,57,19,308 people out of which around 2,84,406 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Friday.

On Thursday, around 2,39,186 people received vaccines across the state.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 14,39,012 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

The total number of fatalities has gone up to 16,034 on Friday. The number of new fatalities in a single day slightly jumped to 113 from 108 on Thursday.

Kolkata has registered 23 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-parganas has seen 25 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 9 deaths, Howrah 12, Hooghly 7, West Burdwan 3, East Burdwan 4, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 2, Purulia 2, Birbhum 1, Nadia 7, Murshidabad 3, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 4. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 899 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 1,686.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,576 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,052 people so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 88,953. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,379 and 767 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 87,662 and 74,563 respectively.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,99,393 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,01,522. South 24-Parganas has registered 524 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

There are around 3,522 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 24,695 on Friday.

Around 234 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 193 are run by the state government. There are 117 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.