Single-day cases drop to 748; about 730 discharged in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 748 on Sunday from what stood at 762 on Saturday.



As many as 730 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Sunday after they recovered. The number of active Covid cases in the state rose up to 7,683 on Sunday from what remained at 7,674 on Saturday.

The number of fatalities on Sunday dropped to 9 from 11 on Saturday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,66,393 so far. Out of this, around 15,39,974 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,736 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.50 on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 1.86 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Around 118 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 139. Darjeeling has seen 36 new cases, South 24-Parganas 58 and Hooghly 63 and Howrah 49. Bengal has so far carried out 1,79,98,906 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,117 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 1 death on Sunday and North 24 Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths. Hooghly, West Burdwan, East Midnapore and Bankura have seen 1 death each. Nadia has seen 2 deaths on Sunday.

Health department has so far addressed 22,02,161 general queries so far out of which 2,441 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,98,347 people so far out of which 1,244 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 549 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,35,844 till Sunday. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,273 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,187. Around 223 patients are still in safe home. State has so far set up 146 Covid testing laboratories. The ratio and RT-PCR and Antigen test remains at 52:4.