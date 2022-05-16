Single-day cases drop to 40, positivity rate stands at 0.50%

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid cases has dropped to 40 on Sunday from what was registered at 57 on Saturday. The figure stood at 50 on Friday and 42 on Thursday.



Covid cases have been fluctuating in the state between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal has gone down to 0.50 per cent on Sunday while it was recorded at 0.69 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.54 per cent on Friday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of five weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,241.

State has so far registered 20,18,860 infected cases till Sunday.

As many as 2,51,73,099 samples have been examined so far across the state including 8,080 which were done on Sunday.

No Covid death occurred on Sunday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 404 people are currently in home isolation while only 12 are in hospitals. State on Sunday administered around 66,322 doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 72,380,116 first doses have been cumulatively administered so far in the state while 62,254,696 second doses have been applied.

The number of Covid infected cases among the students of IIM Joka stands at 28 so far.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up a containment zone at the campus.

Health department has already sent the samples of the Covid infected students to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani for genome sequencing.

The health officials are trying to ascertain the variant of coronavirus that had infected these students.