Single-day cases drop to 3,519; about 2,171 cured in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single day Covid infection dropped to 3,519 on Monday from what remained at 3,984 on Sunday.



The total number of infected cases has gone up to 14,64,776 Covid cases till Monday. Around 2,171 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 14,28,881 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals after being cured. Number of fatalities dropped to 78 on Monday from what remained at 84 on Sunday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 16,974.

The number of active cases remained at 18,921 on Monday.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.55 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 6.49 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 16.03. Bengal has so far conducted 1,33,50,084 Covid sample tests so far with around 54,228 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 11 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 17 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 3 deaths, Howrah 9, Hooghly 6, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 5, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 3, West Midnapore 3, Bankura 2, Birbhum 6, Nadia 1, Murshidabad 1, Malda 1, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 8, Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 373 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 584. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,767 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,293 people so far.

Around 235 dedicated Covid hospitals are operational across the state out of which around 194 are run by the government while 41 are managed by the private establishments. Around 24,796 earmarked beds have been thrown open for the service so far. Around 3,612 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The Health department has so far addressed 18,82,492 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till June 13, out of which around 4,118 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 7,26,868 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till June 13 out of which 2,209 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. As many as 3,68,200 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.

According to the health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 51 in the state. Two new mucormycosis cases have been reported in the state on Monday. No death among confirmed cases was reported on Monday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 12. The total number of suspected cases reached 123 in the state so far.