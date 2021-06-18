Single-day cases drop to 3,018; at least 2,033 cured in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection dropped at 3,018 on Thursday from what remained at 3,187 on Wednesday. The total number of infected cases has therefore gone up to 14,74,249 Covid cases till Thursday.



Around 2,033 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 14,34,994 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals after being cured. Number of fatalities dropped to 64 on Thursday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,182. The number of active cases remained at 22,073 on Thursday.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.34 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 5.42 on Thursday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 13.29. Bengal has so far conducted 1,35,23,710 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,671 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government from June 21 would start utilizing the vaccine which would be supplied by the Centre at free of cost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days back announced free supply of vaccines to all the states. Incidentally, around 10 lakh Covishield has arrived in Kolkata on Thursday from the Serum Institute in Pune. All the vials were taken to the Central Health and Family Welfare Store in Bagbazar.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,84,29,290 people out of which around 1,74,471 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Thursday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 20,23,681 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Wednesday, around 1,19,920 people were vaccinated across the state.

Kolkata has registered 11 Covid deaths on Thursday while North 24-Parganas has seen 17 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 8 deaths, Howrah 2, Hooghly 6, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 2, West Midnapore 2, Birbhum 1, Nadia 4, North Dinajpur 5, Jalpaiguri 2 and Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 366 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 431. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,812 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,350 people so far.

No new confirmed mucormycosis cases were reported from the state on Thursday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 54 in the state.

Two new suspected cases have however been reported. One death among confirmed cases was reported on Thursday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 15 on Thursday.