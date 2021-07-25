Single-day cases down to 730; recovery rate stands at 98.03%

Kolkata: The number of Covid infected cases on Saturday dropped to 730 from 793 on Friday. The total tally of infected people has reached 15,22,833 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,92,878 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 920 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday after they recovered.



Covid infection curve in Bengal has been fluctuating in the past couple of days after the state had seen the lowest daily infection at 666 on July 19 after a gap of 3 months. The recovery rate has reached 98.03 percent whereas the fatality rate still remains at 1.19 percent on Saturday. The number of single day fatalities dropped to 8 on Saturday from what remained at 16 on Friday. As many as 18,064 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of active cases on Saturday has gone down to 11,891 from 12,089 on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.40 on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.59.

Two deaths were reported in Kolkata on Saturday whereas North 24-Parganas has seen 3 new deaths. West Midnapore has seen 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 1. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 86 fresh cases on Saturday while Kolkata has seen 58. South 24-Parganas has seen 34 new Covid cases, Hooghly 48 and Howrah 28. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,965 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,554 people so far.

Health department has so far done 4,00,802 tele-psychological counselling in the state. Around 682 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Health department has so far addressed 20,40,478 general queries so far out of which 3,001 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,720 people on Friday and around 8,12,471 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 19 while 43 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Saturday. The total number of mucormycosis infected confirmed cases remained 85 in the state till Saturday. The total number of suspected cases stood 180 in the state so far.