Single-day cases dip to 763; 13 fatalities reported in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases significantly dropped in Bengal on Friday with Health department detecting 763 new patients whereas on Thursday the number of infected people remained at 918. The number stood at 919 on Wednesday and 862 on Tuesday.



State registered around 8,137 active Covid cases on Friday whereas on Thursday the active cases remained at 8,193. As many as 806 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.29 percent.

Single-day fatality dropped to 13 on Friday from 14 on Thursday. As many as 19,201 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,97,095. Out of this, around 15,69,757 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.61 on Friday with the positivity rate standing at 2.53 percent.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,23,671 infected cases so far out of which around 3,16,311 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 203 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Friday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,29,934 people have been infected so far till Friday while 3,23,775 have been released. North 24-Parganas saw 145 new cases on Friday. South 24-Parganas has seen 68 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 46, Howrah 62, Darjeeling 17, Nadia 43. Bengal has so far carried out 1,94,09,097 Covid sample tests out of which around 30,212 tests were done on Friday.

Kolkata has seen 4 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas have registered 3 deaths each. Hooghly has seen 2 deaths and Jalpaiguri 1 in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,46,379 people so far out of which 1,264 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 298 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,50,739 till Thursday. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Friday.