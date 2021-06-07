Single-day cases dip to 7,002; about 107 reported dead

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases further dropped at 7,002 on Sunday from what remained at 7,682 Saturday. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,26,132 on Sunday.



Around 15,882 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Sunday. The total tally of releases reached 13,74,419 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Sunday jumped up to 96.37 percent from 95.73 per cent on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.09. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 23.28. Bengal has so far conducted 1,28,59,678 Covid sample tests so far with around 70,053 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid cases dropped at 35,454 on Sunday from 44,441 on Saturday.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,61,47,101 people out of which around 1,12,092 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Sunday. The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 15,68, 923 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

The total number of fatalities has gone up to 16,259 on Sunday. The number of new fatalities in a single day dropped at 107 from 118 on Saturday. Kolkata has registered 23 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-parganas has seen 34 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 4 deaths, Howrah 6, Hooghly 3, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 6, East Midnapore 3, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 3, Birbhum 1, Nadia 5, Murshidabad 3, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 3, Coochbehar 1, Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 645 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 1,434. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,622 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,114 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 3,00,834 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,04,620. South 24-Parganas has registered 390 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 32 in the state till Sunday. Two new mucormycosis case have been reported. One death among confirmed cases was reported on Sunday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 7 as per the data given by the health department on Sunday. Around 6 new suspected cases had been reported on Sunday and the total suspected cases have reached 84 in the state so far.