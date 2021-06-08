Single-day cases dip to 5,887; 103 deaths reported

KOLKATA: Covid infection in Bengal in a single day dropped by 1,115 on Monday. State on Monday registered around 5,887 new Covid cases while the figure on Sunday stood at 7,002. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,32,019 on Monday.



Around 14,352 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Monday. The total tally of releases reached 13,88,771 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Monday jumped up to 96.98 on Monday from 96.37 percent on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.08. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 22.55. Bengal has so far conducted 1,29,19,787 Covid sample tests so far with around 60,109 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid cases dropped at 26,886 on Monday from what remained at 35,454 on Sunday.

The total number of fatalities has gone up to 16,362 on Monday. The number of new fatalities in a single day dropped at 103 from what stood at 107 on Sunday. Kolkata has registered 23 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-parganas has seen 32 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 6 deaths, Howrah 1, Hooghly 5, West Burdwan 4, East Burdwan 3, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 5, Bankura 1, Nadia 6, Murshidabad 2, South Dinajpur 3, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 10. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 610 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 1,181. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,645 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,146 people so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 90,163. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,392 and 780 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 88,851 and 75,921 respectively. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 3,01,444 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,05,801. South 24-Parganas has registered 336 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. No new cases of Mucormycosis have been reported on Monday and cumulative confirmed cases stand at 32. Two new suspected cases were reported across the state on Monday. No death was reported on Monday.