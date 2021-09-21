Single-day cases dip to 524; 12 fatalities reported in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has seen a dip in Covid cases on Monday as the number dropped to 524 from what stood at 635 on Sunday.



The number of active Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 7,810 on Monday from 7,906 on Sunday. Around 608 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid.

The number of fatalities on Monday stood at 12 while the Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,62,173 so far. Out of this, around 15,35,699 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,664 people have so far died of Covid in the state.The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.60 on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 1.99 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas have seen 2 Covid deaths each on Monday. North 24 Parganas has seen 3 deaths, Hooghly 1, Howrah 1, Nadia 2 and Jalpaiguri 1. Health department has so far addressed 21,87,692 general queries so far out of which 2,401 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,90,958 people so far out of which 1,235 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 540 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,32,579 till Monday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,402 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,170. Around 200 patients are still in safe home Bengal on Monday administered 8,54,152 doses taking the total number of doses being administered in the state so far to 5,17,74,624. State on Sunday conducted 2.5 lakh doses. Bengal on Saturday crossed the milestone of administering 13 lakh doses.