Single-day cases dip to 3,268; 75 deaths reported in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection dropped to 3,268 on Tuesday from what stood at 3,519 on Monday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 14,68,044 Covid cases till Tuesday.



Around 2,068 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 14,30,949 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals after being cured. Number of fatalities dropped to 75 on Tuesday from 78 on Monday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,049. The number of active cases remained at 20,046 on Tuesday.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.47 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 5.87 on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 15.12. Bengal has so far conducted 1,34,05,729 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,645 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

In another development, clinical trials of Zydus Cadila Covid vaccine would be done soon on the people in the age bracket 12-18 at the Institute of Child Health in Park Circus. Around 100 volunteers would be given in the first phase of clinical trials in the city. It would be applied to around 1,500 volunteers across the country.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,81,17,601 people out of which around 2,36,942 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday. The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 19,60,711 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Monday, around 2,06,968 people were vaccinated across the state.

Kolkata has registered 21 Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 23 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 deaths, Howrah 9, Hooghly 2, West Burdwan 3, East Burdwan 1, West Burdwan 1, Bankura 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 6, South Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 2 and Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 370 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 465. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,788 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,316 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has remained 51 in the state. No new mucormycosis case has been reported in the state on Tuesday. One death among confirmed cases was reported on Tuesday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 13 on Tuesday. The total number of suspected cases reached 124 in the state so far.