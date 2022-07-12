Single-day cases dip to 1,915; about 633 in various hospitals

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has substantially dropped on Monday with 1,915 cases being reported. State on Sunday saw 2,962 new cases. The figure on Saturday stood at 2,968. The figure stood at 2,950 on Friday and 2,889 on Thursday.



Three people died of Covid across the state on Monday. Four people died of Covid in the state on Sunday whereas on Saturday the state registered three deaths. State on Friday also reported three Covid deaths.

Positivity rate jumped up to 21.29 per cent on Monday from what stood at 17.36 per cent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 15.69 per cent on Saturday, 16.92 per cent on Friday and 18.74 per cent on Thursday.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Monday while it stood at 1.04 per cent on Sunday.

Around 8,996 samples have been tested in the state in the past 24 hours. Around 17,061 samples were tested in the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 25,704,172 sample tests so far till date. Around 23,576 people are currently in home isolation while around 633 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Around 967 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had seen a sudden jump in the Covid curve recently after it had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. Around 18,124 doses have been administered across the state on Monday. Around 72,702,917 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,781,224 people have received two doses.

The recovery rate dropped to 97.79 per cent on Monday from what stood at 97.83 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 97.93 per cent on Saturday.

The figure stood at 98.04 per cent on Friday and 98.15 per cent on Thursday. State health department already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.