Single-day cases dip to 1,449; about 6 deaths reported

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal substantially dropped on Monday with only 1,449 fresh cases being reported. State saw 2,659 daily infections on Sunday. Covid fatality is still on the higher side as 6 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.



On Saturday the daily infection stood at 2,839. On Friday the figure stood at 3,067. State saw 3,029 cases on Thursday. Around 5 people died of Covid across Bengal on Sunday. On Saturday around 6 people died. Covid positivity rate also dropped at 16.90 per cent on Monday from what stood at 17.16 per cent on Sunday. On Saturday the figure stood at 18.05 per cent. State saw around 19.54 per cent positivity rate on Friday and 18.95 per cent on Thursday.

There are around 696 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. On Sunday the figure stood at 544 and 692 on Saturday. Most of the people who are getting admission to hospitals are elderly people having comorbidities. Around 28,997 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure. Around 8,573 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 25,806,078 sample tests so far till date. State health department has already directed various districts where there has been a spike in Covid cases to ensure that Covid protocol are properly followed.