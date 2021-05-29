Single-day cases dip to 12,193 in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infections have further dropped to 12,193 on Friday from what had remained at 13,046 on Thursday.



The total number of infected patients in the state so far stands at 13,43,442. Bengal has registered 145 deaths on Friday. The total number of fatalities has gone up to 15,120 on Friday. The number of daily releases has far outweighed the number of fresh infections on Friday. Around 19,396 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Friday whereas the new infection remained at 12,193. The total tally of releases reached 12,18,516 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Friday stood at 90.70 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.98. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 32.86.

Kolkata has registered 30 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-parganas has seen 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 12 deaths on Friday, Howrah 11, Hooghly 7, West Burdwan 2, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 2, Purulia 2, Birbhum 5, Nadia 1, Murshidabad 6, South Dinajpur 2, North Dinajpur 6, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 7, Coochbehar 3. Kolkata in the past 24

hours has regitered 1,857 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 2,525. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,351 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,801 people

so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 83,823. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,319 and 727 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 82,574 and 70,734 respectively. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,90,557 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,86,807. South 24-Parganas has registered 957 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department's figure, no new mucormycosis case was reported on Friday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 18 in the state.

There are seven suspected cases coming up before the health department. Among the 7 new suspected cases, one was reported by NBMCH, 4 by SSKMH, 1 from Chittaranjan Rail Hospital and 1 from Hooghly.