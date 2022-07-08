Single-day cases cross 2,500-mark

KOLKATA: Daily Covid infected cases in Bengal reached 2,889 on Thursday. Two people died of Covid across the state on Thursday. Around 3 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. Daily cases stood at 1,132 on Monday.



Positivity rate has again gone up to 18.74 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 16.24 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 15.93 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 15.12 per cent on Monday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Wednesday. Around 15,416 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. Around 14,484 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 25,641,763 sample tests so far till date. Around 16,087 people are currently in home isolation while around 459 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Around 72,056 doses have been administered across the state on Thursday. Around 72,668,933 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,645,189 people have received two doses. The recovery rate dropped to 98.15 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 98.26 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 98.41 per cent on Monday and 98.44 per cent on Sunday.

Around 611 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.