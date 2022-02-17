Singer Usha Uthap joins 'No Mask, No Metro' campaign

KOLKATA: Singer Usha Uthap has joined in "No Mask, No Metro" campaign to tell commuters to always wear masks.

In her video message, the singer has urged all Metro users to follow this protocol to stay safe and healthy.

Her message is being played on the Platform Televisions of Metro stations as well as on social media.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India President and former Indian Cricket Captain, had joined in "No Mask, No Metro" campaign.

While the campaign is being conducted at Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Netaji Bhavan, Rabindra Sadan, Dumdum and Noapara stations as well as inside the running trains to spread the awareness, regular announcements are being made at all stations requesting commuters to follow all Covid Protocol. Metro users have lauded this effort and have been co-operating with Metro Railway.

Meanwhile, Metro services were disrupted for 15 minutes when sparks were noticed under a rake near Sovabazar metro station.

Later, the services were resumed.