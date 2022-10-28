Singer suffers from chest pain on stage, dies on way to hospital

KOLKATA: A pall of gloom descended upon Kumrokhali village in Canning in South 24- Parganas following the death of a singer, Debashis Das.



The 48-year-old singer complained of chest pain while he was performing at a function on Wednesday evening. He informed the organisers, who took him to Canning Sub Divisional hospital. The doctors examined him and declared him brought dead. He had died on the way to the hospital.

His body was sent for post mortem to find the exact cause of death. The police have started an inquiry and registered a case of unnatural death. Das' death has triggered memories of the death of well-known singer KK. He felt uneasiness while performing at Nazrul Mancha. He carried on with the programme, went back to his hotel and died.

Ashis das, Debashis' brother, said he had left home at kakdwip for Canning at 10 am on Wednesday morning. After reaching Canning, he felt chest pain and the organisers took him to a doctor. The doctor examined him and let him go.