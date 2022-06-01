Singer KK dies at 53 during live show in Kolkata

Kolkata: Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died while performing live in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was performing in a live concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was 53.



The singer was present at the festival organised by Thakurpukur Vivekananda College.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.