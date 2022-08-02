Singapore Tourism body hosts roadshow in city

KOLKATA: With international tourism picking up momentum post COVID times , the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), hosted a travel trade roadshow in Kolkata with the aim to welcome Indian travellers to enjoy familiar tourism destinations as well as new and re-imagined offerings that have been launched over the past two years.



The five roadshow series christened as "Deepening Connections, Achieving Together" that kicked off from Kolkata on Monday has brought the largest ever delegation of 45 Singapore tourism stakeholders to reconnect and engage with trade partner-friends in India. It was attended by more than 200 Kolkata-based travel agents.

Under the Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF), Singapore opened to quarantine-free travel to all fully-vaccinated visitors from April 1, 2022 with no testing or quarantine required. Since then, the country has received over 1.5 million visitors in the first half of 2022, which is 12 times more than it received for the same period in 2021. India has emerged as Singapore's second largest source market, with more than 219,000 Indian visitor arrivals in the first half of the year alone, signalling a steady and optimistic path towards recovery.

Pre Covid , India had been the third largest source market with 1.41 million visitors from India travelling to Singapore.

GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, STB said that the new attractions include the immersive and highly Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream, The Slingshot, a new thrill ride concept opened along the iconic Singapore River, and SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore's first open-air panoramic attraction that allows visitors scenic views of Sentosa and the Southern Waterfront etc.