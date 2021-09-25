SIM boxes recovery: STF nabs one more

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police nabbed another accused in connection with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) boxes seizure case, registered at the Kasba police station.



The accused, identified as Pritam Dutta, was arrested on Friday morning from his home in Baranagar area under jurisdiction of Barrackpore City Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, STF had arrested the prime accused, identified as Amit Kumar Gupta in whose flat SIM boxes were set up for illegal landing of international calls bypassing the government recognised gateways.

After his arrest, Dutta was alerted and he destroyed the SIM boxes which were in his possession.

Officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed police about Gupta after they inquired about the matter.

On Tuesday, STF officials conducted a raid at 16 Swinhoe Lane while Gupta was using three active SIM boxes having 512 slots with 73 active mobile phone SIM cards.

He was using the technology to terminate the International Subscriber Dialing (ISD) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) bypassing international gateways of domestic service providers.

In this manner, the calls cannot be traced. According to experts, this can be a threat to the nation's security.