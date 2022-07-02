Silver jubilee of Science City celebrated in city

KOLKATA: Science City, Kolkata celebrated its silver jubilee on Friday by launching the full domed film titled "Kolkata- The City of Joy" in the Space Theatre.



The film portrays the brief history, monuments and cultural heritage of Kolkata besides highlighting the unity in diversity of the city.

The contrast of present and past Kolkata has also been depicted through the film.

Professor Sibaji Raha, former director of Bose Institute inaugurated the film and later unveiled an exhibition titled " 25 years of Science City "which explores its journey from a garbage land to one of the top rated Science museums of the world as rated by the popular Readers Digest magazine.

Former DG of National Council of Science Museum ( NCSM) Ingit Mukherjee inaugurated a giant sundial at the Science Park in Science City.

Anurag Kumar, Director Science City said that the Science museum has been visited by over 3.3 crore visitors till date.

"To honuor the sentiments of the visitors, we are launching a year-long social media campaign titled Memories of Science City," the Director said.

"It gives opportunity to the previous visitors of Science City an opportunity to share their memories either through a write up or through recording a video or clicking photographs," he added.

"Selected memories will be shared in the social media page of Science City and NCSM," he added.