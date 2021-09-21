Siliguri: Trial run of PSA O2 plant begins

DARJEELING/BALURGHAT: Trial run for a PSA Oxygen generation plant commenced in North Bengal Medical



College and Hospital in Siliguri on Monday, said S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. The plant has two units of 1000 liters per minute capacity each. Trial for the second unit will be held in the next few days. The plant is supposed to be one of the largest in the state.

Though there were no reports of child deaths on Monday in North Bengal, Malda recorded a child's death on Sunday night. A new paediatric ward is being opened at the MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar. Health officials visited the hospital on Monday. "The new ward will be an add-on to the existing 65 bedded pediatric ward," stated Dr. Rajib Prasad.

Meanwhile, in Jalapiguri a mother and her child tested Covid-19 positive. "They have been admitted to the Night shelter Covid Hospital,'' stated Moumita Godra Basu, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.

Following the surge in pneumonia cases among children, South Dinajpur district Health department has decided to vaccinate children above the age of one-and-a-half years to protect them from the disease. According to a Health official, the vaccination drive will start from October.

"There is no connection between the viral fever and pneumonia but we have decided to vaccinate the children as a precautionary measure as per instruction from the state. The pneumonia vaccine is expensive in the market. We will vaccinate the children free-of -cost," added the official.

Meanwhile, the state government has earlier decided to administer PCV vaccine among children in order to prevent pneumonia among children. According to an official source, around 50 children are admitted at Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals with viral fever.

CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said after being instructed from the state Health department, the concerned district health department has decided to vaccinate the children against pneumonia.

"Training was conducted for all BMOHs and public health nurses for the vaccination. Viral fever among children is quite common as the season is changing. We are monitoring the situation and everything is under control," he said.