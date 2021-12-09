Siliguri to get major facelift with new roads, drainage system

darjeeling: Siliguri will get a major facelift, courtesy the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC.) New roads, drainage systems and beautification are on the cards.



A "Talk to Chairman" platform will also be launched whereby anyone facing problems relating to the SMC can talk to the Chairman directly over the phone.

Addressing media persons, Gautam Deb, chairman, Board of Administrators, SMC on Wednesday stated that Rs 37 crore worth of road networking has been taken up with the PWD. "Two parallel roads, one parallel to the Hill Cart Road and the other to Sevok Road with bridge connection will come up soon. RICE has been engaged for this. After a survey they have prepared a survey report which they will present at the Ramkinkar Hall on December 16. Following this a Detailed Project Report will be prepared," stated Deb.

Empty spaces at the dumping ground will be converted into lush green parks. Beautification projects have commenced on the banks of the River Mahananda.

Two drainage works are being taken up one with the PWD in the Siliguri town and the other with MED at Ashoknagar, Shaktigarh. Solar lighting systems are being put up that have cut down the cost of electricity drastically, specially at the Rabindramancha.

"The Athithi Niwas (guest house) is also getting a facelift so that people from here visiting Kolkata can stay there. A new SMC Bhawan will also come up soon in Siliguri '' added Deb. Markets including Ghugumali, Hyderpara, Fuleshwari, Subashpally, Gate Bazar and the Vivekananda Mini Market will be getting facelifts.

Community toilets are being built. All islands including the Mahananda island are being beautified with the help of Corporate companies under CSR. Public walls are being painted by artists. A Biswa Bangla Globe is being installed at the Darjeeling More. Every Saturday, general people facing any problems relating to the SMC can talk to the chairman and express their grievances under the "Talk to the Chairman" platform. The toll free number for the same is 1800-345-3350.