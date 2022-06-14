Siliguri: TMC expels 32 leaders for anti-party activities

DARJEELING: The AITMC has expelled 32 local leaders and partymen for going against the party and filing nominations as independent candidates in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad elections.



Addressing media persons in Siliguri on Monday, Papia Ghosh, President, AITMC, Darjeeling District Committee (plains) naming some of the key leaders said: "They have been expelled from the party for anti-party activities. This will not have any impact on the party."

Adding to this TMC leader Gautam Deb stated that the list of candidates for the Siliguri Mahukuma Parishad along with the three-tier Panchayat had been finalized in consultation with local leaders, district committee leaders along with observer Aroop Biswas and finally TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"However a few local leaders of our party decided to file nominations as independents. We had requested them repeatedly to withdraw. Some did as requested while some went ahead. Party discipline has to be maintained. We consulted the High Command and expelled them," stated Deb.

The list includes Md. Akhtar Ali and others block; Tapashi Debnath and others along with Hari Mohan Roy and others from the Phansidewa 1 block. Muktar Alam and others from Phansidewa II block. Krishna Singh and others along with Gagan Saibo and others from Matigara II block.