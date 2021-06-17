Siliguri: Several leaders of CPI(M) & BJP join Trinamool

Darjeeling: A number of political leaders defected from the CPI(M) and BJP on Wednesday and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Siliguri. The leaders included a former councillor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Pritikana Biswas, former CPI(M) councillor of ward number 42; Ujjwal Das, CPI(M) Dabgram Local Committee Secretary and BJP District Committee member Sourav Prasanna Dey and others were handed over the TMC flag by Gautam Deb on Wednesday.

"People have elected TMC for the third time. They want to strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee hence are joining the TMC. They want to defeat the divisive force of BJP and want to foil the sinister design of dividing Bengal. The BJP is plotting to divide North Bengal from state. We have already suffered the partition of Bengal during Indian Independence. We will in no way allow it again." added Deb.

Deb said that many political and apolitical figures had expressed eagerness to join the TMC. "In the near future there will be many more who will join," added Deb. Pritikana Biswas stated that the prime goal would be to halt the advances of the BJP.

"We will have to stop this divisive force in order to save Bengal," added Biswas.