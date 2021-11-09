Siliguri: Replacement work at Balason Bridge starts

DARJEELING: Replacement work has started on the damaged Balason Bridge in Matigara, Siliguri, that had been damaged owing to torrential rains in the Darjeeling district recently.



The damaged stretch will be replaced with a Bailey Bridge.

Owing to incessant and torrential rains in the district, the 6th pillar of this bridge, that had been built in the 1960s was damaged badly.

Owing to the surge in water level and current, the 6th pillar had tilted on October 20.

Not taking any chances, authorities immediately closed down the busy bridge connecting Matigara with SIliguri to vehicular traffic.

Though pedestrians and two wheelers were allowed for some days after the damage, that too was stopped following an inspection by a team of engineers from Kolkata.

Following the closure of the Jai Hind bridge in Kolkata in September 2018, the Bailey Bridge that connected Behala to Kidderpore, at present not in use, has been dismantled and is being brought to Siliguri.

"This will be assembled, replacing the 40m damaged stretch of pillar 6. Work started on Monday," stated Shisir Bose, Assistant Engineer, NH Division 9 of the State PWD.

The repair and replacement work is expected to be completed by November 30. One week of trial will commence after completion.

The Bailey Bridge will have a carrying capacity of 35 tons.

The 180m long bridge is one of the most important and bust bridges in SIliguri connecting Matigara, Bagdogra Airport, Shivmandir (where North Bengal University is located) with Siliguri.

Traffic at present is being diverted through 3rd Mahananda Bridge at Noukaghat causing traffic jams and increasing travel time for the commuters.