Siliguri readies action plan to combat Coronavirus

Darjeeling: An action plan has been prepared to counter the spread of Covid in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area. This was declared by tourism minister Gautam Deb on Monday.



A meeting was held in Siliguri with representatives of the district administration, police, health department and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, chaired by Minister Deb. "There are 154 slums in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area. Mask distribution has not been adequate in these areas," stated Deb.

The minister stated that the district administration would distribute 10,000 masks in these areas. He also urged the Siliguri Municipal corporation to distribute another 10,000.

"We have also requested the Siliguri Municipal Corporation to obtain 100 sprayers for sanitisation purpose," stated Deb.

There have been more than 200 positive cases in the corporation area. "With containment zones being declared and many in home quarantine, we would urge the corporation to ensure that these people do not face dearth of drinking water, rations, medicine and other essential commodities," added Deb.

Meanwhile, the Siliguri Regulated Market has opened up from Monday. Bidhan Market also opened up from Monday while markets located at Salugara, Ektiashal, Bypass, Tikiapara and Town Station have all closed down.