Siliguri police arrest kingpin of hiring racket from Balurghat

Darjeeling: Siliguri Metropolitan police team conducted raids in Balurghat and has arrested the kingpin of a major recruitment racket. Huge number of fake police uniforms and incriminating documents have been recovered from the house of others previously arrested in connection with this case.



Incidentally, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police had unearthed a racket whereby a group from Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur district, used to take large sums of money with assurances of handing over jobs in the Home Guard and Traffic police. They used to even conduct fake trainings. Three persons were then arrested and 18 victims rescued in connection with this case.

"On Monday the Investigating Officer of the case conducted several raids in Balurghat whereby the kingpin Patha Das @ Biplab Mali along with Alok Das were arrested. Two diaries were seized which have records of money taken from victims. A huge number of fake police uniforms have also been seized from the house of Lakhan Chowdhury who was earlier arrested in connection with the case" stated Kunwar Bhushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

On July 16, the Inspector-in-charge of the Pradhannagar Police station in Siliguri had received information that some policemen in uniform were undergoing training at Baghajatin Colony on the banks of Mahananda. On investigation it was found that it was a case of a fake employment racket and some persons were impersonating police officers. 21 persons were rounded up and brought to the police station.

The 21 included 18 victims and 3 arrested. The 18 victims were mostly of the age group of 18 years to 25 and included 13 males and 5 females. They are all residents of Balurghat.

The 3 persons arrested were Laxman Chowdhury, Bishu Das and Chandra Das also of Balurghat.

They were remanded to 6 days of police custody by a Siliguri court.

"The modus operandi was that they took money from potential recruits ranging from Rs. 30,000 to a lakh with assurances of jobs in the police and Home Guard. Then they used to conduct fake physical training. Such training has earlier been conducted in Sevok, Mirik, Dudhia and Darjeeling,"added the DCP.

The arrested have been charged under sections 406/419/420/120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.