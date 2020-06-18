Siliguri MLA Ashok Bhattacharya tests positive

Darjeeling: Ashok Bhattacharya, MLA, Siliguri and Chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.



The 62-year-old was not keeping well for the past ten days. When his condition worsened he was advised to be hospitalised.

In June he had undergone a swab test that came negative, Yesterday while being admitted to a private nursing home at Matigara, Siliguri, he had undergone a swab test at the Siliguri sub divisional hospital which also had reported negative.

Last night his swab sample was collected by the nursing home and sent to the VRD laboratory at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The test results came positive stated Dr Pralay Acharya, CMOH, Darjeeling. Bhattacharya has been shifted from the private nursing home to Dr Chang's Hospital which is the Covid-19 hospital.