Siliguri MLA Ashok Bhattacharya tests positive
Darjeeling: Ashok Bhattacharya, MLA, Siliguri and Chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.
The 62-year-old was not keeping well for the past ten days. When his condition worsened he was advised to be hospitalised.
In June he had undergone a swab test that came negative, Yesterday while being admitted to a private nursing home at Matigara, Siliguri, he had undergone a swab test at the Siliguri sub divisional hospital which also had reported negative.
Last night his swab sample was collected by the nursing home and sent to the VRD laboratory at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.
The test results came positive stated Dr Pralay Acharya, CMOH, Darjeeling. Bhattacharya has been shifted from the private nursing home to Dr Chang's Hospital which is the Covid-19 hospital.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their...17 Jun 2020 7:37 PM GMT
Govt to begin auction process of 41 coal mines for...17 Jun 2020 7:28 PM GMT
A racket run from inside Tihar on WhatsApp and Messenger17 Jun 2020 7:18 PM GMT
CAIT releases list of 500 Chinese products to be boycotted17 Jun 2020 7:17 PM GMT
'Immunise migrant workers' children, send them to school'17 Jun 2020 7:16 PM GMT