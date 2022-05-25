Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad polls to be held on June 26

kolkata: The state Election Commission is likely to hold the Panchayat general election to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and municipal elections in six wards spread across a number of civic bodies in the state on June 26.



State Election Commissioner Sourav Das will hold a press conference on Thursday to officially announce the election dates, following a meeting with all political parties. The notification is expected to be published on Friday.

It has also been informed that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls will also be held on June 26.

According to sources in the state Election Commission, bypolls will be held in ward 2 of Jhalda municipality in Purulia and ward 8 of Panihati municipality in North 24-Parganas. The councilors of both these wards Tapan Kandu who had won in Congress ticket and Anupam Dutta who had emerged victorious in Trinamool Congress ticket were murdered by miscreants.

Elections will also be held in ward 17 of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation in Hooghly and ward 3 of Bhatpara municipality in North 24-Parganas where elections could not be held because of the death of BJP candidate and CPI(M) candidate respectively before the civic polls. Polls will also be held in ward 4 of Dum Dum municipality for similar reasons.

The polls in ward 29 of South Dum Dum Municipality that was postponed due to litigation related to reservations will also go for polls on June 26.

Das on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with state Home Secretary BP Gopalika and asked him to ensure fool proof security for peaceful conduct of the elections.